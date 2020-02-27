Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) PT Lowered to $73.00

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $76.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 72.09% from the stock’s previous close.

WYND has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of WYND stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.42. 20,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,697. Wyndham Destinations has a 12 month low of $38.34 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.56.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 87.60% and a net margin of 11.22%. Wyndham Destinations’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $35,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth about $406,681,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after buying an additional 463,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,602,000 after buying an additional 71,619 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,657,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,273,000 after buying an additional 106,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after buying an additional 262,547 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

