Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – KeyCorp raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWW. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.51. The company had a trading volume of 29,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,450. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 224.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after acquiring an additional 293,747 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 32,257 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 45,456.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 14,546 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,016 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,076,000 after buying an additional 368,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

