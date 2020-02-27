William P. Angrick III Purchases 58,358 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 58,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $236,349.90.

LQDT stock opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.02. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.34.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.12 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. On average, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.63.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

