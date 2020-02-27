William Blair Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sapiens International in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.21.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sapiens International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,749. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.86.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 514.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sapiens International by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 39,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 115,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares in the last quarter. 15.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

