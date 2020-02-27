WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82.

In other news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHF. AXA bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

