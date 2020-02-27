Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Sells $3,220,372.64 in Stock

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares in the company, valued at $26,306,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.70. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.16.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

