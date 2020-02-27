Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

MPLX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Mplx from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on Mplx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.98. Mplx has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mplx will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 118.53%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Mplx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,883 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $791,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,725 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 235.5% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 895,000 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Mplx by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,481,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,502,000 after purchasing an additional 756,238 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mplx by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,511,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 582,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

