Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WBT. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,466. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Welbilt by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Welbilt by 50.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.