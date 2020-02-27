Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welbilt’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE WBT traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 65,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,466. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. Welbilt’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,431,000 after purchasing an additional 775,715 shares during the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Welbilt by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,595,000 after purchasing an additional 794,700 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Welbilt by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welbilt by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,503,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,689,000 after buying an additional 172,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Welbilt by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,736,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,709,000 after buying an additional 35,738 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

