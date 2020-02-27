Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Declares Dividend of GBX 30.45

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share on Friday, June 5th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON WEIR traded up GBX 94 ($1.24) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,344.50 ($17.69). 1,215,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. Weir Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,814.50 ($23.87). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,397.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,419.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 896.33.

WEIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and set a “top pick” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,594 ($20.97).

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

