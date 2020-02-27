Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,450 to GBX 1,380. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. Weir Group traded as low as GBX 1,247.50 ($16.41) and last traded at GBX 1,261.50 ($16.59), with a volume of 237380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,261 ($16.59).

WEIR has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,380 ($18.15) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Shore Capital increased their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,171 ($15.40) to GBX 1,268 ($16.68) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Weir Group to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,596.94 ($21.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 927.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,397.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,419.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.45 ($0.40) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Weir Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

About Weir Group (LON:WEIR)

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

