Weight Watchers International, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Weight Watchers International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Shares of WW traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.53. 1,499,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,965. Weight Watchers International has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $47.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.10.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $332.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.39 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $253,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

