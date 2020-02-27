Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) Given $2.10 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 4.35 (Sell) from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation and one has issued a sell recommendation on the company. Weidai’s rating score has declined by 45% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $2.10 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Weidai an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weidai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Weidai from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of WEI stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,614. Weidai has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.38.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Weidai had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $107.15 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Weidai will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

