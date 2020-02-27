Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.

WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,236. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 31.79%. The firm had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. CWM LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 3,272.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Weibo by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

