Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) PT Lowered to $50.00

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.82% from the company’s previous close.
WB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Weibo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.
NASDAQ:WB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $41.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,037,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,236. Weibo has a 52-week low of $34.26 and a 52-week high of $74.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.45.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WB. CWM LLC lifted its position in Weibo by 3,272.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weibo during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weibo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Weibo by 525.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weibo
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
