Wayfair (W) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Wayfair (NYSE:W) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect Wayfair to post earnings of ($3.42) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

W stock opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.84. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $173.72.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, with a total value of $53,737,500.00. Also, insider James R. Miller sold 1,601 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $160,340.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,771.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,405 shares of company stock worth $1,765,519. Insiders own 33.86% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

