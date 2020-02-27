Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $482.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $46.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waterstone Financial will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.