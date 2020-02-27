Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Sells $24,930.85 in Stock

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Keeley A. Aleman sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.79, for a total transaction of $24,930.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 803 shares in the company, valued at $174,082.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $202.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.10. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

