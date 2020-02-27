Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,844 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $468,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 155.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after buying an additional 48,704 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the third quarter valued at $677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,441,000 after purchasing an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $644,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,482. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard C. Warner sold 11,496 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.51, for a total value of $753,102.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,520.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.99. 7,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,540. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $79.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $217.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Compass Point lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

