Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €203.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €196.00 ($227.91) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €198.00 ($230.23) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €194.00 ($225.58).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €155.66 ($181.00) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of €172.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €166.55. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €136.94 ($159.23) and a 52 week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.