Vladimir Shmunis Sells 16,000 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $3,884,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,834,026.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RingCentral alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total value of $5,803,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $4,021,250.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $4,168,750.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $234.93 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a 1-year low of $98.19 and a 1-year high of $252.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.59 and a 200-day moving average of $169.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of -367.08 and a beta of 0.81.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RNG shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on RingCentral from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $210.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their price objective on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.