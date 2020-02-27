Viva Energy Group Ltd (VEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Viva Energy Group Ltd (ASX:VEA) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th.

ASX VEA opened at A$1.84 ($1.30) on Thursday. Viva Energy Group has a 1-year low of A$1.64 ($1.16) and a 1-year high of A$2.58 ($1.83). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$2.01.

Get Viva Energy Group alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Wyatt purchased 2,883,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.58) per share, with a total value of A$2,364,820.96 ($1,677,177.99).

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an integrated downstream petroleum company in Australia. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Fuels and Marketing; Refining; and Supply, Corporate and Overheads. The Retail, Fuels and Marketing segment supplies and markets fuel products to a network of approximately 1,250 retail sites under the Shell, Coles Alliance, and Liberty brand names, as well as to other retail operators and wholesalers.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Viva Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viva Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.