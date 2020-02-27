Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Virtusa worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtusa by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 253,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,487,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $119,529.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,545,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,471,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,927 shares of company stock worth $943,005. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRTU traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,694. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.06.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Virtusa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.29.

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

