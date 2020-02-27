Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtusa were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTU. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 8.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 10.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 46.7% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 20.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 49,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Virtusa by 42.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtusa alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRTU shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Virtusa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

In related news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $333,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,927 shares of company stock valued at $943,005 over the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.09. 1,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,694. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.06. Virtusa Co. has a 1 year low of $31.99 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $335.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.77 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Virtusa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtusa Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.