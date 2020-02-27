Vipshop (VIPS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE VIPS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.36. 1,318,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,558,289. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.61.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on VIPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.70 target price (up previously from $11.50) on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.