Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Progress Software worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Progress Software by 30.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,650,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $290,098,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $49.00) on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of PRGS stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.44. Progress Software Corp has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.30 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Progress Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,008. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total transaction of $336,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,893.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock valued at $936,696 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

