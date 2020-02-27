Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after acquiring an additional 79,408 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 447,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 439,878 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $94,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.77 per share, with a total value of $121,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 262,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,802,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.40. 31,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,169. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.38. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $719.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sidoti raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

