Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.92 Million Position in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,650 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of First Bancshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 206.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in First Bancshares by 57.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBMS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBMS traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 110 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a market cap of $617.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.32.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancshares Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

