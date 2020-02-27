Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cavco Industries worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVCO. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

CVCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

CVCO stock traded down $4.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,774. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.59 and a 200 day moving average of $199.98. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.00 and a 12 month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.24. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.