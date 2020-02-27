Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,950 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 675.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 119,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,921. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.82%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

