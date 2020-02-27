Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,556 Shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of HomeStreet worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,360,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 428,889 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 1,283.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in HomeStreet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 139,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,330 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director James R. Mitchell acquired 3,500 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMST traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.26. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,136. The company has a market cap of $723.53 million, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.76. HomeStreet Inc has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

HomeStreet Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

