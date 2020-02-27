Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,468 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $825.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.73. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $199.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.24 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Columbus McKinnon’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $64,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $51,619.68. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,999. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

