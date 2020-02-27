Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,511 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after buying an additional 46,812 shares during the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.65. 395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $424.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.26 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

