Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,641 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,127 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Telephone & Data Systems were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone & Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,898 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,961,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,301,000 after purchasing an additional 199,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 565.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

NYSE:TDS traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.26. 6,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,337. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.66. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Telephone & Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone & Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.38.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.