Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,441 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,441 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Interface worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 53,770 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Interface by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 15,108 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interface by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 357,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 24,226 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Interface by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 165,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Interface by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 897,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,969. Interface, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.37 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $917.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Interface from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Interface currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.