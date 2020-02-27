Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Seacor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CKH) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Seacor worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Seacor during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Seacor by 147.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seacor by 6.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Seacor by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of Seacor stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $36.20. 245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.82 million, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. Seacor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81.

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

