Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 5,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,979.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of Cadence Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,659. Cadence Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Cadence Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

