Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of FirstService worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of FirstService by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of FirstService by 120.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstService alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSV shares. TD Securities upped their target price on FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC started coverage on shares of FirstService in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.79. 908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. FirstService Corp has a 52-week low of $83.02 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.80.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstService Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.22%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.