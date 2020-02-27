Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Hibbett Sports worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HIBB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,374. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.80 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.53. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.51.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

