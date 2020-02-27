Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,241 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of OFG Bancorp worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 829,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 55,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,670 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.8% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 161,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of OFG stock traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $17.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,878. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.86 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $933.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

