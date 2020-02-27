Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 495,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTI Surgical were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 124,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTI Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTI Surgical alerts:

RTI Surgical stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.99. 12,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,374. RTI Surgical Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $6.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market cap of $315.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on RTI Surgical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RTI Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut RTI Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. RTI Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.33.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc, a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It processes donated human musculoskeletal and other tissues, as well as bovine and porcine animal tissues to produce allograft and xenograft implants by using its proprietary BIOCLEANSE, TUTOPLAST, and CANCELLE SP sterilization processes.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTI Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX).

Receive News & Ratings for RTI Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTI Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.