Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.99 Million Stake in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Bridge Bancorp worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridge Bancorp news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 60,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $1,971,962.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,759 shares of company stock worth $3,913,792. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of BDGE stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.72. The stock had a trading volume of 291 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,813. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million. Analysts expect that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Bridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.07%.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

