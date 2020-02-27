Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Stock Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,556 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 62,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $15.06 and a 12-month high of $20.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.41 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

