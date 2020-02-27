Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of Hometrust Bancshares worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 145,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 2,800 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,286.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 1,290 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $34,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,345.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,290 shares of company stock worth $114,414 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Hometrust Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.25.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $36.11 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Hometrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.18%.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

