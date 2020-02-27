Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources Corp (NYSE:REX) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,622 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of REX American Resources worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,009 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in REX American Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in REX American Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REX traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,412. REX American Resources Corp has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $471.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 10.66.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter. REX American Resources had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.91%.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol. It operates through two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers dried distillers grains, modified distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, and others. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed; and produces, processes, and sells refined coal.

