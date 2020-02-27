Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 9,640 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $304,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,488. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

