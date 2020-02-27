Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,636 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 84.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.06. 15,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26, a PEG ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.01. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.92.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

