Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 544 Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 15.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 24.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Shares of DXPE traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.80. 6,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,398. DXP Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

