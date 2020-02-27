Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,225 Shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of MSG Networks worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGN. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 11.6% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,683,000 after purchasing an additional 158,311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,429,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in MSG Networks by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,416,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 202,725 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in MSG Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,544,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in MSG Networks by 288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 119,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 51,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $832,355.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSGN traded down $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. MSG Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.41.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $187.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 25.06%. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

