Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,395 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 12,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 253,352 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $25.24. 1,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,717. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The company has a market capitalization of $745.74 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.05. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $197,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

