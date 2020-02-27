Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,924 HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of HUYA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in HUYA by 449.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,549 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter worth about $499,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 179.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 27,813 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 653,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,757,000 after buying an additional 76,332 shares in the last quarter. 21.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $17.88. The company had a trading volume of 39,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,561. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. HUYA Inc – has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.04.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

